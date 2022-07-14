Heavy rains likely in north, south coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State is likely to witness more rains in the coming days.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) MD Dr BR Ambedkar said a low pressure area lies near Southern Odisha and under its impact, the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, East and West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR and Guntur districts are likely to receive moderate to heavy rains at isolated places.

The authority has also asked fishermen not to venture into the sea. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy rains at isolated places over north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh on July 17.

Chintur in East Godavari district received the highest rainfall of 3.2 cm followed by 2.46 cm in Jangameswar of Guntur district. In the Rayalaseema region, the highest of 1.24 cm rainfall was received in Pagidyala of Kurnool district.

