Man, woman allegedly kill self after jumping before moving train in Andhra Pradesh's Tenali

Published: 14th July 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR/ VIJAYAWADA: A man and a woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a moving train in Tenali on Wednesday. K Kiran (30) and S Anupama (25), who hailed from Nara Brahmanakoduru in Chebrolu mandal in Guntur district, wanted to marry each other but were married off to other people a few years ago due to opposition from their parents.

The woman has two children - a boy and a girl - while Kiran has a son. Both of them reportedly met recently at the village where they decided to commit suicide.

Locals found their bodies on Pinapadu railway track under Tenali limits and informed the same to the police. The police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Tenali government hospital for postmortem. They registered a case and started an investigation.

Biker killed in mishap

A motorcyclist was killed on the spot after being hit by a speeding autorickshaw near Vakkapatlavaripalem of Avanigadda mandal on Wednesday.The deceased was identified as one Maadiwada Ramanjaneyulu from  Vekanuru village in Krishna district.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

