Tribals inspire youth from Andhra Pradesh's Ganivada village to light up streets

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Here is a bright model worth emulating.When Dr Meesala Appalayya, a native of Ganivada village in Lakkavarapukota mandal and currently based in Hyderabad, realised that streets without lights are a matter of concern, he took matters in his own hands without waiting for government funds.

He created a WhatsApp group, 'Ganivada Development', and urged youngsters to take up the task of fixing street lights along the two-km stretch between Ganivada and Malliveedu Junction. The youngsters, inspired by the stories of tribesmen building roads under 'Sramadhanam' (voluntary work), pooled in Rs 80,000 and set up 20 solar-powered street lights in the village.

Ganivada village falls on the Visakhapatnam-Araku State highway. Although the road leading to Malliveedu Junction is well-lit and has good roads, the case is not the same with Ganivada village.

The residents, including employees and students, had been facing a tough time commuting in the dark for the past few years. Meesala Appalayya had visited the village for a festival in March this year.He then learnt about the situation and resolved to find a solution.

"Around 150 people from Ganivada joined the WhatsApp group and discussed issues the village has been facing. We first cleared the wild bushes from either side of the village road. Later, we filled all potholes," he recalled.

Chokkaula Appa Rao, Gogada Satyanarayana, Gedela Pydamnaidu (Santha), Chokkakula Satyanarayana and others took part in installing street lights. The youngsters procured the necessary equipment for installing the lights and in two months, the two-km stretch was well-lit and safe for women and children.

The village MNREGS field assistant helped the youngsters. They also sought help from a local stone crushing unit.

"The government is short of funds. Many programmes have not been started although they have been sanctioned. For example, the school does bot have a gate though it was sanctioned. Similarly, some drainage and graveyard works were sanctioned but not executed. I felt we could resolve certain things with the help of the local youth," he said.

When I took one step forward for the development of our village. "I realised we could achieve miracles with the help of the local community instead of waiting for government help," Appalayya added.

