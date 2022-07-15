54 hospitals in Andhra Pradesh using NIC's e-hospital software: Official

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Medical and health special chief secretary GS Naveen Kumar said the State government was successfully implementing the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission programme as over 54 hospitals across the State were using the e-hospital software developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC).

The special chief secretary presented awards to hospitals, doctors and staff who outperformed in implementing the digital initiative, at a programme held at the NIC office on the R&B office premises here on Thursday.

Awards were presented to 20 people in seven categories. Naveen Kumar said the digital services were launched in 12 government general hospitals (GGH), 14 district hospitals and 28 area hospitals in January.

The software includes provisions for patient registration (OPD & casualty), IPD (admission, discharge & transfer), billing, lab information system, radiology information system, clinic (OPD & IPD), online registration system, e-blood bank and pharmacy.

Under the best performing district hospital category, Dr AVR Mohan (Eluru), Dr K Sitaramaraju (Vijayanagar) and Dr.M Pal Satish Kumar (Rajamahendravaram) received the top three honours.

In the best performing area hospital, Dr K Subbarao (Kavali), Dr M Hari (Araku Valley) and Dr S Praveen (Rajamahendravaram) were awarded. Awards under the best performing hospitals in all modules went to Dr Neelam Pratibhavathi (Government Public Hospital, Guntur) and Dr D Satyanarayana (Machilipatnam).

The best performing doctors were G Durga Prasad (GGH, Guntur), Dr G Pallavi (Area Hospital, Palamaneru), Dr. Koppolu Rakesh (Area Hospital, Kuppam). The best performing data entry operators were Kannepalli Moulidhar (GGH, Srikakulam) d. Nagarjuna (GGH, Kakinada) and K Venkata Subbarao (District Hospital, Eluru). Kuchipudi Babu (SVRR, Tirupati), Degala Manikantha (GGH, Kakinada) and Kallepalli Rakesh Kumar (District Hospital, Machilipatnam) were awarded as the best performing rollout managers.

