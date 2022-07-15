STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

54 hospitals in Andhra Pradesh using NIC's e-hospital software: Official

Awards under the best performing hospitals in all modules went to Dr Neelam Pratibhavathi (Government Public Hospital, Guntur) and Dr D Satyanarayana (Machilipatnam).

Published: 15th July 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Health secretary GS Naveen Kumar

Andhra Pradesh Health secretary GS Naveen Kumar (Photo| twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Medical and health special chief secretary GS Naveen Kumar said the State government was successfully implementing the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission programme as over 54 hospitals across the State were using the e-hospital software developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC).

The special chief secretary presented awards to hospitals, doctors and staff who outperformed in implementing the digital initiative, at a programme held at the NIC office on the R&B office premises here on Thursday.

Awards were presented to 20 people in seven categories. Naveen Kumar said the digital services were launched in 12 government general hospitals (GGH), 14 district hospitals and 28 area hospitals in January.

The software includes provisions for patient registration (OPD & casualty), IPD (admission, discharge & transfer), billing, lab information system, radiology information system, clinic (OPD & IPD), online registration system, e-blood bank and pharmacy.

Under the best performing district hospital category, Dr AVR Mohan (Eluru), Dr K Sitaramaraju (Vijayanagar) and Dr.M Pal Satish Kumar (Rajamahendravaram) received the top three honours.

In the best performing area hospital, Dr K Subbarao (Kavali), Dr M Hari (Araku Valley) and Dr S Praveen (Rajamahendravaram) were awarded. Awards under the best performing hospitals in all modules went to Dr Neelam Pratibhavathi (Government Public Hospital, Guntur) and Dr D Satyanarayana (Machilipatnam).

The best performing doctors were G Durga Prasad (GGH, Guntur), Dr G Pallavi (Area Hospital, Palamaneru), Dr. Koppolu Rakesh (Area Hospital, Kuppam). The best performing data entry operators were Kannepalli Moulidhar (GGH, Srikakulam) d. Nagarjuna (GGH, Kakinada) and K Venkata Subbarao (District Hospital, Eluru). Kuchipudi Babu (SVRR, Tirupati), Degala Manikantha (GGH, Kakinada) and Kallepalli Rakesh Kumar (District Hospital, Machilipatnam) were awarded as the best performing rollout managers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GS Naveen Kumar Andhra Pradesh government Andhra Pradesh hospitals
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp