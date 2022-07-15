STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to conduct aerial survey of flood-hit areas

The Chief Minister directed the district administrations of all the flood-hit districts to be on high alert and ensure there is no loss of life and property damage.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas along river Godavari on Friday.

Reviewing the flood situation with senior officials on Thursday evening, the Chief Minister directed the district administrations of all the flood-hit districts to be on high alert and ensure there is no loss of life and property damage.

The officials informed the CM that the floodwater is likely to increase in the next 24 to 48 hours, which can go up to 23-24 lakh cusecs, as the water from all the reservoirs in the Godavari basin, including Sriram Sagar in Telangana is being released.

The CM instructed the officials to closely monitor the situation at Polavaram project and Dowleswaram Barrage and alert the people in low-lying areas. The officials were asked to ensure proper facilities at the relief camps.

