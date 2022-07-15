Andhra Pradesh government's high-power committee agrees to demands of sanitation workers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The high-power committee constituted by the State government to address the issues of sanitation workers has agreed to the demands of the striking contract municipal sanitation staff. The striking workers, however, were reluctant to call off their protest till the government issued orders implementing their demands.

The high-power committee chaired by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Audimulapu Suresh agreed to pay Rs 21,000, including Occupational Health Allowance (OHA) of Rs 6,000 along with Rs 15,000 wage per month, to the workers.

Earlier, the OHA was Rs 3,000 while the wage was the same Rs 15,000. It may be recalled that sanitation workers across the State have been agitating for the last four days demanding payment of arrears of health allowance and a salary according to the recommendations made by 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC).

Suresh, along with Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, held a round of talks with the Joint Action Committee (JAC) leaders and gave nod for implementation of 22 out of their 23 demands. Suresh also held talks with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the issue.

Later, addressing mediapersons Suresh said that the CM has suggested a salary of Rs 21,000 along with health allowance and ordered the officials to take action on the rest of the demands too and urged the workers to call off the strike and report on duty from Friday.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Municipal Employees’ Union leader M David said they will continue with the agitation as they are yet to receive orders from the government over implementation of the assured demands. "How can the government ask the workers to join duties from Friday without issuing orders," he questioned.

On the other hand, garbage continued to pile up in cities and towns with the strike entering its fourth day.

In places like Anantapur, the striking workers even stopped elected representatives of the corporation, including the mayor and deputy mayor, from sweeping the roads and clearing garbage.

In Tirupati, even as 150 private workers were temporarily roped in for sanitation works, heaps of garbage continued to pile up on the roads in several colonies.

With the sanitation in their areas deteriorating, many took to social media to post pictures of garbage piled up, complaining about their surroundings becoming unhygienic and hazardous. MCT sanitary supervisor Chenchaiah said the civic body was negotiating with the workers and requesting them to attend to their duties.

