Get Rs 2,900 crore spent on Polavaram reimbursed: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking stock of the impact of unprecedented Godavari floods on the Polavaram project works, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Water Resources Department officials to pursue the Centre for reimbursement of Rs 2,900 crore spent on the national project by the State.

Mentioning the delay in clearance of the revised cost estimates of the project, he asked the officials to make efforts for getting additional funds of Rs 6,000 crore on an ad hoc basis instead of component-wise reimbursement to speed up the works of Polavaram soon after the floods recede.

The project officials should lay emphasis on head works and connectivity works of Polavaram right and left canals, he said. GAP-1 and GAP-2 in the earth-cum-rock fill dam, which suffered damage in the past, and status of cofferdam works were discussed at length at the meeting.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that nine different tests need to be conducted to assess the damage and ascertain the works need to be taken up for rectifying the damage caused to the project. Already, some of the tests were conducted, but some more need to be done.

In view of the unprecedented floods, those tests need to be postponed, they informed. Presenting a status report of the cofferdams, they said the lower cofferdam works were also disrupted due to early Godavari floods.

The project works could not be continued till the water level declined to 2 lakh cusecs. Most probably, the project works could be resumed by August, they said.

With regard to Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) works, the officials told the Chief Minister that over 4,000 project displaced families will be shifted within one month as houses are ready. Earlier, 8,808 families were shifted and one-time settlement was given to 328 families. About 8,910 families are in the process of moving, they explained.

On the progress of Nellore Barrage and Mekapati Goutham Reddy Sangam Barrage, they told him that the works are almost completed and the projects are ready for inauguration by the third week of August. By that time, a statue of former minister Goutham Reddy will be ready for unveiling. Jagan directed them to complete the works of Owk tunnel-2 by Dasara.

Reviewing the progress of Veligonda Project Tunnel-2, Jagan asserted that the works should be completed by the end of 2023. The officials informed him that excavation works of Tunnel-2 are being done at the rate of 350 metres per month. They also stated that the Vamsadhana Project Stage-2 Phase-2 works are almost complete and it will be ready for inauguration in October.

A total of 27 projects, including Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi, Mahendrathanaya, Tarakarama Thirtha Sagar, Gajapatinagaram Branch Canal, projects in Rayalaseema Joladarashi, Rajolibanda, Kundu Lift, Vedavati, RDS project, including Chintalapudi, YSR Palnadu, Madakasira Bypass Canal, Bairavanithippa and Varikesalapudi, should be completed on a priority basis, he insisted.

The Chief Minister also underlined the need for laying special emphasis on development of irrigation in the west Kurnool region, which has been very backward. "Steps should be taken to prevent migration. At least one acre of land should be given to the landless poor, while irrigation and drinking water schemes in the area should be completed on a priority basis. Further, steps should be taken to set up ITI, Polytechnic, engineering and degree colleges in the region to promote development," he said.

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Water Resources Principal Secretary Shasi Bhushan Kumar, Finance Special Chief Secretary Shamsher Singh Rawat and ENC (Water Resources) Narayana Reddy were present.

