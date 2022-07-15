STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Godavari flood water swells to 19 lakh cusecs in Andhra, Dowaleswaram barrage crosses 3rd danger level

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will conduct an aerial survey on Friday afternoon to assess the devastation caused by the Godavari flood.

A swollen Godavari river at Pushkar Ghat in Rajamahendravaram

A swollen Godavari river at Pushkar Ghat in Rajamahendravaram. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Hundreds of villages, mainly the lankas (island villages), along the course of Godavari are reeling under one of the worst floods as the swollen river has been discharging 19.05 lakh cusecs of water as on Friday morning.

The flood crossed the third danger signal at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh.

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue-Disaster Management) G Sai Prasad, who has been monitoring the situation from the State Emergency Operations Centre here, said the discharge at Cotton Barrage could touch 22-23 lakh cusecs over the next few hours.

"As many as 554 villages under 42 mandals in six districts will face the impact of flood if the level touches 20 lakh cusecs at Cotton Barrage. Hence, we are accordingly alerting the district authorities concerned on the situation," Sai Prasad said.

The impact of the flood could be felt in 20 mandals in Konaseema district, eight mandals in East Godavari, five in Alluri Sitarama Raju, four in West Godavari, three in Eluru and two in Kakinada districts, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.

ALSO READ | Bolster Godavari banks, stop constructions: Former Polavaram project superintendent engineer

With Godavari turning more ferocious by the hour, the number of NDRF teams has been increased to eight and SDRF to 10 for carrying out rescue and relief operations.

A helicopter of the Indian Navy has also been pressed into service for emergency operations.

Meanwhile, river Krishna too has been receiving a steady flood flow with the Srisailam reservoir recording an inflow of 1,46,278 cusecs of Friday morning.

The current storage level here was 56.38 tmc ft against the full reservoir level of 215.81 tmc ft, leaving a flood cushion of 159.43 tmc ft.

