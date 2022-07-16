STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh floods: SDRF comes to rescue, saves 447 people in three districts

A total of 70 personnel comprising two teams from 3rd battalion rescued 222 people from VR Puram and Kunavaram villages in ASR district and shifted them to rehabilitation centres.

Published: 16th July 2022 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Temple town Bhadrachalam unde floodwaters of Godavari

Temple town Bhadrachalam unde floodwaters of Godavari. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as ten teams of Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (APSDRF), who have joined rescue and rehabilitation operations in the flood-affected areas, rescued 447 persons on Friday.

Two teams, each from 3rd, 5th, 6th, 9th and 16th battalions, were engaged in the rescue operations at various places in Alluri Seetharama Raju (ASR), Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema and Eluru districts. A total of 70 personnel comprising two teams from 3rd battalion rescued 222 people from VR Puram and Kunavaram villages in ASR district and shifted them to rehabilitation centres.

The SDRF also rescued a pregnant woman stuck in her house inundated by the floodwater.Fifth and sixth battalions rescued 170 people in Eluru district.

Pregnant woman airlifted

A woman in her eighth month of pregnancy was airlifted from flood-hit Koida village in Velerupadu mandal of Eluru district to Rajamahendravaram for treatment at the government general hospital there.
Eluru joint collector P Arun Babu on Thursday sent a satellite phone to Koida. 

He came to know that there were two pregnant women in the village, and one of them, M Chandrakala, needed immediate medical assistance. Arun Babu took the issue to the notice of Eluru collector V Prasanna Venkatesh, who immediately arranged a chopper to airlift the women to Rajamahendravaram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh floods Andhra Pradesh monsoon Andhra Pradesh SDRF
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp