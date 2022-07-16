Andhra Pradesh floods: SDRF comes to rescue, saves 447 people in three districts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as ten teams of Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (APSDRF), who have joined rescue and rehabilitation operations in the flood-affected areas, rescued 447 persons on Friday.

Two teams, each from 3rd, 5th, 6th, 9th and 16th battalions, were engaged in the rescue operations at various places in Alluri Seetharama Raju (ASR), Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema and Eluru districts. A total of 70 personnel comprising two teams from 3rd battalion rescued 222 people from VR Puram and Kunavaram villages in ASR district and shifted them to rehabilitation centres.

The SDRF also rescued a pregnant woman stuck in her house inundated by the floodwater.Fifth and sixth battalions rescued 170 people in Eluru district.

Pregnant woman airlifted

A woman in her eighth month of pregnancy was airlifted from flood-hit Koida village in Velerupadu mandal of Eluru district to Rajamahendravaram for treatment at the government general hospital there.

Eluru joint collector P Arun Babu on Thursday sent a satellite phone to Koida.

He came to know that there were two pregnant women in the village, and one of them, M Chandrakala, needed immediate medical assistance. Arun Babu took the issue to the notice of Eluru collector V Prasanna Venkatesh, who immediately arranged a chopper to airlift the women to Rajamahendravaram.

