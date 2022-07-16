I kept my promise to cab drivers within four months: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: For the fourth year in a row, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has credited Rs 261.52 crore into the bank accounts of 2,61,516 auto and taxi drivers under the YSR Vahana Mithra Scheme.

Each beneficiary gets an aid of Rs 10,000 under the scheme. Donning a khaki uniform of an auto driver, the Chief Minister participated in the Vahana Mitra event at Andhra University Grounds in the city on Friday and interacted with beneficiaries.

Addressing a well attended meeting, the Chief Minister said in four phases Rs 40,000 was credited into bank accounts of each beneficiary. There was a huge difference between the YSRC government and the previous TDP regime as the former is committed to people's welfare.

A total sum of Rs 1.65 lakh crore has been credited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries under various direct benefit transfer schemes in a most transparent manner without any bias, he said. Jagan recalled that he promised to pay Rs 10,000 to each auto and taxi driver during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra on May 14 in 2018.

"Within four month after coming to power, I kept my promise. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, we implemented the Vahana Mitra Scheme without any break despite financial crunch," he said, and described the YSRC government as pro-poor always stands by them.

Stating that the welfare schemes being implemented in the State are unprecedented and nowhere in any State in the country, they are being implemented.

Despite the plethora of welfare schemes, the YSRC government has borrowed less, compared to the previous regime. It was 'loot and stack' during the previous TDP regime, but it is not the case now, Jagan asserted.

Jagan said their government was not for ‘four’ rich persons and a foster son, and accused TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his friendly media of spreading canards and lies against the YSRC regime. The Chief Minister asserted he is honest and committed to people' cause.

Hence, he has people’s support and blessings of the God. If any eligible auto and tax drivers are left out in the fourth phase of Vahana Mitra, they will be given a chance to apply afresh for the scheme, he assured. During the previous regime, Rs 40 to Rs 50 crore per annum was collected from auto drivers in the form of fines. Unlike the TDP regime, the fines collected in the YSRC government is very low, he said.

Transport Minister Pinipe Viswarup said Jagan has been implementing welfare schemes covering all sections of people. Naidu will stop all the welfare schemes if he comes back to power. Hence, all YSRC activists should work as soldiers and take the welfare schemes being implemented by the government to get a massive mandate again, he exhorted.

VMRDA Chairperson Akkaramani Vijaya Nirmala said there is a transparent government in the state and there is no corruption in implementation of welfare schemes. Hariaram, a beneficiary from Gajuwaka, said they could meet expenses of fitness of the vehicle and insurance premium with Rs 10,000 given to them under Vahana Mitra.

