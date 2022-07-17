Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Lab clears air on chemicals in liquor

Besides expediting all the required measures to control liquor, the state government took the suggestions of experts for reaching the objective in the past three years.

Published: 17th July 2022 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Liquor

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Asserting that the state government is committed to control liquor and taking all the steps in that direction, Commissioner of Distilleries & Breweries and Managing Director Andhra Pradesh state Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) D Vasudeva Reddy has said that there is no truth in the reports by a section of media that the government is handing over liquor shops to private persons in violation of its own policy.

Stating that the government handed over the liquor sale outlets to APSBCL from October 1, 2019 to control the menace of belt shops (unauthorised liquor kiosks), adhere to business timings and curb other violations, the official said the government has reduced the number of liquor shops to 2,934 from 4,380 in 2019 and is focusing on reducing the consumption of liquor, irrespective of the financial losses.

Besides expediting all the required measures to control liquor, the state government took the suggestions of experts for reaching the objective in the past three years. The government is working with social responsibility for the safety of the people, he maintained.Informing that the APSBCL is  a public sector undertaking listed in SEBI, he said financial transactions have been managed transparently. Every transaction of the corporation is online. Audit is also being conducted every year, he said.

Condemning the alleged propaganda that liquor being sold in Andhra Pradesh contains harmful chemicals, he said though the SGS Laboratory, where some liquor samples were tested, clarified that it has not given any interpretation or conclusion that any of the compounds mentioned in the report are harmful in nature, a section of the media and some groups were making the same allegations repeatedly.

In reply to a letter from the APSBCL MD, the SGS Laboratories informed that six samples of whisky and two samples of brandy were received from Murali Krish Pavan Pappu for qualitative screening of compounds by high-resolution mass spectrometry (LC-Orbitrap).

The qualitatively identified compounds like Pyrogalllol, DiEthyl phthalate and Iso ferulic acid, which are also naturally occurring and can be identified by high-resolution LC-Orbitrap at very trace levels, the lab informed, adding that they have not tested the sample as per IS 4449 (whisky) and IS 4450 (brandy) as this was not requested. The lab manager added that the laboratory has not given any interpretation or conclusion that any of the compounds mentioned in the report are harmful in nature, he explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lab Liquor Beverage
India Matters
Questions for MPs for this Monsoon Session
Uproar over the remarks made by the former national spokesperson of the BJP—Nupur Sharma—against Prophet Muhammad
The age of rage and targeted killings 
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rani Agarwal. (Photo | AAP Twitter)
Madhya Pradesh: AAP wins mayor post in Singrauli, garners just 5 corporator seats in 45-member body
(Express Illustrations)
NEET records 95 per cent attendance with record 18.72 lakh applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp