Don’t cross your limits: Vijayasai to Naidu, Lokesh on allegations over links with Adan company

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Refuting the allegations made by the TDP over his links with Adan company, YSRCP general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Saturday gave a stern warning not to drag his family into “its cheap politics”.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he clarified that his family has no connection with Adan Company and warned of serious consequences if TDP didn’t stop slinging mud on his family. He said Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu’s family businesses are well connected with many companies that were involved in irregularities.

He asked whether Naidu owns all those companies or can he be linked with those irregularities as many of the directors of these businesses hold posts in other companies. He said Naidu is his distant relative and an elder brother and asked whether all his properties will be his. “My family has no businesses anywhere except Aurobindo,” the MP said and clarified that the cruise business in Vizag does not belong to his daughter. “Naidu and his son Lokesh are making all such false allegations since they were unable to counter me politically,” he alleged and warned them not to cross their limits.

