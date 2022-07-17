VIT in Andhra announces full scholarships for toppers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr G Viswanathan, founder and chancellor of VIT, has announced GV Merit Scholarship and Rajeswari Ammal Merit Scholarship aimed at supporting students of non-engineering programmes such as BBA, B.Com, law, B.Sc. and B.A, from 2022-23. Dr S.V. Kota Reddy, vice-chancellor, VIT-AP explained that the GV Merit Scholarship is eligible for any board topper across the country. Under this scholarship, the admitted candidate will get 100 per cent scholarship for all years of the UG programme.

To be eligible for Rajeswari Ammal Merit Scholarship, a candidate must be a district topper from any State across the country. The admitted candidate is eligible for a 50 per cent scholarship on the tuition fee for all the years of the degree programme. If the district topper is a girl, she will get an additional 25 per cent scholarship.

Dr Jagadish Chandra Muduganti, registrar, said the PG Merit Scholarship aims to give 100 per cent scholarship to candidates who have secured CGPA of 9.0/90 per cent or above in the qualifying UG exam and a 50 per cent scholarship to others with CGPA of 8.0/80 per cent or higher in the qualifying examination.

