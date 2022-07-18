Home States Andhra Pradesh

APSACS to conduct Hepatitis tests on HIV patients

The APSACS would conduct Hepatitis B and C  tests on HIV-positive patients across the State after combining the two programmes.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Aids Control Society (APSACS) is going to implement the HIV/Aids control programme by combining both the National Aids Control Programme (NACP) and National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme (NVHCP).  

The APSACS would conduct Hepatitis B and C  tests on HIV-positive patients across the State after combining the two programmes. The decision has been taken by the APSACS as the rate of the life-threatening condition is high if an HIV-positive patient was affected with Hepatitis B or C.

Project Director of APSACS GS Naveen Kumar stated it has been decided to save the HIV-infected patients by conducting hepatitis tests by combining two National programs in the state. He said that the Centre has chosen AP and Mizoram to implement the combined programme and the state government has chosen Anti Retro-viral Therapy Center (ART), Machilipatnam, to implement the scheme on a pilot basis.

