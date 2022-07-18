Srisailam dam to begin power generation soon

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Srisailam reservoir has been receiving huge inflows in view of incessant rains in the upper catchment areas of Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers. As per the bulletin released by the irrigation department on Sunday evening, the dam is receiving 3,05,897 cusecs of water from both the rivers. Meanwhile, Telangana officials have started electricity generation by using 25,427 cusecs of water.

The Andhra Pradesh officials are also planning to start power generation soon. With the sufficient water levels in the dam, the officials of the Srisailam Right Bank Hydro Electrical Station (SRBHES) located in AP are set to start power generation. There are seven power generators in the AP powerhouse each with a capacity of 110 MW.

