Andhra Pradesh government releases Rs 2 crore each to 175 Assembly segments

VIJAYWADA: The State government on Monday released Rs 2 crore each for 175 Assembly constituencies to take up development programmes. A government order allocating Rs 2 crore per Assembly segment was released on Monday.

The State government also decided to give Rs 20 lakh each to every village or ward Secretariat to take up development programmes.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who reviewed the 'Gadapa Gadapaku' programme with party regional coordinators, MLAs and senior leaders, said the government will allocate Rs 20 lakh for each village/ward secretariat to take up development works.

"It is for you (MLAs) to make the Gadapa Gadapaku programme a success," Jagan said and asserted that every legislator shall visit at least seven secretariats in a month.

Every MLA should participate in Gadapa Gadapaku programme for a minimum of 16 and a maximum of 21 days in the next one month, the Chief Minister said and wanted his party legislators to be committed in making the outreach programme a success.

Jagan stressed the need for close monitoring of the programme and said observers should be appointed for the same. It is learnt that during the review, Jagan said that three MLAs have participated in the outreach programme for more than 45 days while 15 others have participated for 30-45 days.

Sources said the Chief Minister took the names of at least 10 legislators, who did not participate in the programme not even for 10 days. The government took up the programme to reach out to the people and explain them the various welfare initiatives of the government and know the problems of the people.

MLC candidates

Jagan has finalised the names of candidates to contest for MLCs from Graduate constituencies. The decision was taken at a meeting with Party MLAs, MLC s and other leaders here on Monday. The names finalised by the Chief Minister include S Sudhakar, Brahman Corporation Chairman, will contest from the joint Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts.

Syam Prasad Reddy of Gudur will be the Party Graduate MLC candidate from former Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor districts while V Ravi will be the candidate for Kurnool, Kadapa and Ananthapur districts. The candidates for Teachers constituencies will be decided later.

