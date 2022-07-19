APCRDA lays stone for infrastructure works at Andhra Pradesh's Navuluru MIG layout

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) will conduct e-lottery for the remaining 497 out of the total 616 plots at the Middle-Income Group (MIG) layout of Jagananna Smart Township in Navulur, said commissioner Vivek Yadav.

The CRDA chief on Monday performed bhumi puja for complete infrastructure and development works at the Navuluru layout under Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation limits. Addressing the media, Vivek Yadav said Rs 23.14 crore will be spent on infrastructure works at the MIG layout.

The township, situated near NH-16 and AIIMS, will be a special attraction for all stakeholders, he added. Besides, the township is located within walking distance of Amrita University, Vijayawada-Guntur Old Road and Mangalagiri railway station, which will be available soon.

The International Sports Ground in the township is a great example, he said, adding CRDA was making preparations to conduct various types of sporting events with the support of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP).

He added that APCRDA would provide great opportunities to those who got plots in Navuluru MIG layout, as it would become a sports hub. Municipal Administration engineering head P Anand Rao and other CRDA officials were present.

Rs 23 CRORE TO BE SPENT ON INFRA WORKS: CRDA

