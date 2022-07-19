Home States Andhra Pradesh

APCRDA lays stone for infrastructure works at Andhra Pradesh's Navuluru MIG layout

The CRDA chief on Monday performed bhumi puja for complete infrastructure and development works at the Navuluru layout under Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation limits.

Published: 19th July 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Amaravati master plan, Representational Image

Amaravati master plan. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) will conduct e-lottery for the remaining 497 out of the total 616 plots at the Middle-Income Group (MIG) layout of Jagananna Smart Township in Navulur, said commissioner Vivek Yadav.

The CRDA chief on Monday performed bhumi puja for complete infrastructure and development works at the Navuluru layout under Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation limits. Addressing the media, Vivek Yadav said Rs 23.14 crore will be spent on infrastructure works at the MIG layout.

The township, situated near NH-16 and AIIMS, will be a special attraction for all stakeholders, he added. Besides, the township is located within walking distance of Amrita University, Vijayawada-Guntur Old Road and Mangalagiri railway station, which will be available soon.

The International Sports Ground in the township is a great example, he said, adding CRDA was making preparations to conduct various types of sporting events with the support of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP).

He added that APCRDA would provide great opportunities to those who got plots in Navuluru MIG layout, as it would become a sports hub. Municipal Administration engineering head P Anand Rao and other CRDA officials were present.

Rs 23 CRORE TO BE SPENT ON INFRA WORKS: CRDA

Vivek Yadav said that Rs 23.14 crore will be spent on infrastructure works at the MIG layout. The township, situated near National Highway-16 and AIIMS, will be a special attraction for all stakeholders, he added. Besides, the township is located within walking distance of Amrita University.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APCRDA MIG Layout Navulur Andhra Pradesh CRDA
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp