First graduation day for oldest government college in Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema

At least thirty percent of them have received appreciation certificates for getting placements in different companies across the country.

Published: 19th July 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KUMOOL: Probably in a first for a government college in the Rayalaseema region, Government KVR Degree College for Women, the oldest college in the district, celebrated its graduation day here on Monday. As many as 610 students received their degree certificates on the occasion.

At least thirty percent of them have received appreciation certificates for getting placements in different companies across the country. Addressing the ceremony, Kurnool Mayor BY Ramaiah called upon students to work hard to reach their goals.

There are many opportunities and utilise the availability sources, he added. "Do something for the society with your talent. Serve the nation and achieve your goals with sincerity and honesty," the Mayor urged the students.

Rayalaseema University vice-chancellor Ananda Rao spoke virtually. College principal Indira Santhi, Silver Jubilee Degree College principal VV Subramanyam Kumar and others were present.

