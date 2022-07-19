Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three die in Andhra Pradesh's Tempalle village, diarrhoea suspected

The disease is said to be spreading since July 12 due to the presence of klebsiella, a Gram-negative, non-motile and encapsulated bacteria, in the water bodies in the village.

Published: 19th July 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

The villagers suffered vomiting and diarrhoea due to consumption of polluted water

Representational image (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three persons have allegedly died of diarrhoea in Tempalle village of Gannavaram mandal in Krishna district. The disease is said to be spreading since July 12 due to the presence of klebsiella, a Gram-negative, non-motile and encapsulated bacteria, in the water bodies in the village.  

According to a survey carried out by district health officers, at least 131 cases of diarrhoea have surfaced in the four days till Monday.While Nagaboina Raghavendra Rao (37) and Pallapotu Venkata Ravamma (71) died on July 14 midnight, Kolusu Mahesh (65) died in the wee hours of Monday.

Meanwhile, district medical and health officer (DM&HO) G Geetha Bai has suspended an ANM, M Kumari, and Asha worker Mary for negligence in informing the higher officials regarding the dire situation in the village. Reportedly, ANM Kumari mentioned ‘nil’ while submitting an online report on the diarrhoea cases in the village.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the DM&HO said the situation was being constantly monitored. "Fifteen patients are undergoing treatment at a primary health centre in Gannavaram and two private hospitals. Water in the village is contaminated and test results have shown the presence of Klebsiella bacteria, which is causing diarrhoea. Two health workers have been suspended due to negligence in duty as the situation did not come to light until the deaths occurred in the village on July 14," she added.

