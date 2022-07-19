Yanam MLA urges Puducherry CM for 10 kg rice, Rs 10,000 relief to flood-hit families

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Independent MLA Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok from Yanam urged Chief Minister N Rangasamy to distribute 10 kg of free rice and groceries -- just as followed in Andhra Pradesh-- and grant Rs 10,000 relief for each family affected by floods.

In a memorandum submitted to Rangasamy on Monday, Ashok said that due to the south west monsoon, Yanam experienced heavy rains for the last ten days. Additionally, heavy floods in Godavari has further intensified miseries of the common people of Yanam region.

All the low lying areas such as Kona VenkataRatnam Nagar, Ferry Road, GMC Balayogi Colony, Old Rajeev Nagar, New Rajeev Nagar, Ayyannanagar, Kusampeta, Mettakuru, YSR Colony, Matta gardens, Subhadranagar, Farampeta, Dommetipeta and other places have been submerged in flood waters.

Approximately 5,000 to 10,000 families have lost their livelihood, and lost their homes due to floods, heaviest seen in the last 35 years. The Godavari which runs from Bhadrachalam to Yanam via Dowaleswaram where the water gauge at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage has crossed the 71-feet mark,which is the second highest in last 50 years.

The discharge at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage to the Bay of Bengal is about 24,00,000 lakh cusecs and may cross 28,00,000 lakh cusecs by Monday evening. The entire water released from the barrage has to go through Yanam to merge at the bay.

This affected traffic, and the flood may further intensify and the water may enter the town by Monday evening. Most of Yanam's residents have lost their furniture, food grains, appliances and houses. The fisher community's boats have been partially damaged, and farmers have also sustained heavy losses due to damage of crops and loss of cattle.

