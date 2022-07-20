Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh State Aids Control Society tells blood centers to follow new guidelines

The price of surplus plasma exchange per litre at government and non-government blood collection centres is Rs 1,600.

Published: 20th July 2022 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of blood donation.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Project director of Andhra Pradesh State Aids Control Society (APSACS) GS Naveen Kumar has directed all blood banks to strictly follow the new guidelines regarding blood collection and blood component processing as the processing charges were recently revised.

He said the AIDS Control Department (ACD) of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued fresh directives revising the guidelines, which it does once every three years. 

Stating that the revised processing charges will come into effect immediately, he said Rs 1,100 (per unit) will be charged for the processing of whole blood and red blood cells at government blood banks. The prices at the private blood banks will be revised to Rs 1,550. 

The price of surplus plasma exchange per litre at government and non-government blood collection centres is Rs 1,600. He said that no additional charges should be collected, he said, and appealed to lodge complaints by calling 14400 if they notice any corruption in blood donation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Blood donation Andhra Pradesh State Aids Control Society
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Five per cent GST on non-ICU hospital rooms a blow to affordable healthcare
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser
Around 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was fully damaged, nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes partly damaged and another 2 to 3 lakh metric tonnes has developed moisture content. (Photo | EPS)
Paddy lying in mills starts germinating as Centre, Telangana government wrangle
Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
67 days on, Kashmiri Pandit staffers stay away from government duty in Valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp