Andhra Pradesh State Aids Control Society tells blood centers to follow new guidelines

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Project director of Andhra Pradesh State Aids Control Society (APSACS) GS Naveen Kumar has directed all blood banks to strictly follow the new guidelines regarding blood collection and blood component processing as the processing charges were recently revised.

He said the AIDS Control Department (ACD) of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued fresh directives revising the guidelines, which it does once every three years.

Stating that the revised processing charges will come into effect immediately, he said Rs 1,100 (per unit) will be charged for the processing of whole blood and red blood cells at government blood banks. The prices at the private blood banks will be revised to Rs 1,550.

The price of surplus plasma exchange per litre at government and non-government blood collection centres is Rs 1,600. He said that no additional charges should be collected, he said, and appealed to lodge complaints by calling 14400 if they notice any corruption in blood donation.

