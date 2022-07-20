Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh yet to regularise Rs 1.6 lakh crore spending: Union MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary

Pankaj Chaudhary stated that as per Article 205 of the Constitution of India, it is mandatory for a State Government to get the excess over a grant/appropriation regularised by the State Legislature. 

Published: 20th July 2022 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary (File Photo | YouTube screengrab)

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary (File Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre on Tuesday said that Andhra Pradesh, after bifurcation, incurred an excess expenditure of Rs 1,62,828.70 crore pertaining to the year 2014-15 to 2018-19, and that it was yet to be regularised. 

Union MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary was responding to TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar's query on whether the Centre has taken note of the fact that Andhra Pradesh incurred an expenditure of Rs 1,10,5099 crore directly from the Consolidated Fund of the State without the approval of the State Legislature.

Chaudhary said, "As per the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on State Finances Audit Report for year ended March 31, 2020, after bifurcation of the State, an excess expenditure of Rs 1,62,828.70 crore pertaining to the year 2014-15 to 2018-19 occurred which was yet to be regularized."

"As per the Report, Explanatory Notes (ENs) were furnished for only an amount of Rs 51,677.74 crore against Rs 1,62,828.70 crore by the concerned Administrative Departments/Finance Department of the State to the CAG for excess expenditure requiring regularization relating to the years 2014-15 to 2018-19," he said.

Pankaj Chaudhary stated that as per Article 205 of the Constitution of India, it is mandatory for a State Government to get the excess over a grant/appropriation regularised by the State Legislature. "Also, as per the report, the excess expenditure is to be regularised after discussion of the appropriation accounts by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the State. For this purpose, the departments concerned are required to submit Explanatory Notes (ENs) for excess expenditure to the PAC through the State Finance Department," the Union minister said.

The TDP MP asked whether the Centre has taken note of the fact that Andhra Pradesh incurred an expenditure of Rs 1,10,5099 crore directly from the Consolidated Fund of the State without the approval of the State Legislature, which is a blatant violation of Articles 204 and 205 of the Constitution of India.

Meanwhile, AP Industries, Commerce and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said the previous TDP government’s financial mismanagement during 2014 to 2019 was confirmed by the Union Government in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

"The TDP's false narrative against the YSRC was exposed in the Rajya Sabha when the Union Minister of State for Finance hinted that TDP is the reason for financial troubles in Andhra Pradesh," Amarnath said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pankaj Chaudhary Andhra Pradesh expenditure Andhra Pradesh spending
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Five per cent GST on non-ICU hospital rooms a blow to affordable healthcare
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser
Around 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was fully damaged, nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes partly damaged and another 2 to 3 lakh metric tonnes has developed moisture content. (Photo | EPS)
Paddy lying in mills starts germinating as Centre, Telangana government wrangle
Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
67 days on, Kashmiri Pandit staffers stay away from government duty in Valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp