June 2024 set as revised deadline for Andhra Pradesh's Polavaram Irrigation project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Informing that the Polavaram Irrigation project has missed the deadline for completion by April, 2022, Union MoS Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said that some of the key reasons for the delay identified by a committee set up by the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA), included low-spending capacity, inadequate construction and contract management, lack of strategic planning and coordination of the project implementing agency and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The revised deadline for completion of the Polavaram project is June, 2024.

In reply to a question raised by TDP Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar on Tuesday, the Union Minister said it was planned to complete the project by April, 2022. However, 77 per cent of project headworks, 93 per cent of right main canal, and 72 per cent of left main canal works have been reportedly completed so far. Hence the project had missed the deadline.

On intimation by the AP government regarding spilling of the project execution beyond April, 2022, the PPA set up a committee in November, 2021 to analyse the current construction schedule, present status of works, factual reasons for the delay and come up with an updated project schedule.

The committee submitted its report in April, 2022. It has suggested the revised deadline for completion of the project as June, 2024.

Stating that several steps for monitoring and expediting the project execution have been taken, the Union Minister said the PPA will hold regular meetings to review the work progress and resolve the pending issues.

Additionally, the Dam Design and Review Panel (DDRP) constituted for providing expert advice on design aspects and the expert committee set up to supervise various activities of the project, will meet frequently and provide the requisite inputs to the project authority.

The PPA has held 14 meetings so far, while DDRP has met 20 times. The expert committee held 7 meetings, he added.

GVL Narasimha Rao​ appointed BJP whip in Rajya Sabha

The BJP Parliamentary Party on Tuesday announced that its Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao is the whip in the Upper House for coordination with Members of Parliament from all southern States

Green energy: Andhra Pradesh got Rs 454-crore aid in 5 years

An investment of Rs 13,745.75 crore has been estimated to be made in renewable energy sector in Andhra Pradesh (based on average capital cost per MW for various renewable energy technologies) in the last five years and current year i.e. from 2017-18 to 2022-23 (up to June 2022).

In a written reply to a question by YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy, Union Minister for Power RK Singh said Rs 454 crore was released as Central Financial Assistance (CFA) by the ministry for renewable energy schemes/programmes in AP in the last five years

No distinction between General Category, Special Category States: Centre

Reiterating that the 14th Finance Commission has not made any distinction between General Category States and Special Category States (SCS) in the horizontal distribution of shareable taxes amongst the States, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in reply to the question by TDP MP K Ram Mohan Naidu.

The Centre had increased the share of net shareable taxes to the States from 32% to 42% for 2015-20. The same has been retained by the 15th Finance Commission at 41% for 2020- 21 and 2021-26

VIJAYAWADA: Informing that the Polavaram Irrigation project has missed the deadline for completion by April, 2022, Union MoS Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said that some of the key reasons for the delay identified by a committee set up by the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA), included low-spending capacity, inadequate construction and contract management, lack of strategic planning and coordination of the project implementing agency and the COVID-19 pandemic. The revised deadline for completion of the Polavaram project is June, 2024. In reply to a question raised by TDP Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar on Tuesday, the Union Minister said it was planned to complete the project by April, 2022. However, 77 per cent of project headworks, 93 per cent of right main canal, and 72 per cent of left main canal works have been reportedly completed so far. Hence the project had missed the deadline. On intimation by the AP government regarding spilling of the project execution beyond April, 2022, the PPA set up a committee in November, 2021 to analyse the current construction schedule, present status of works, factual reasons for the delay and come up with an updated project schedule. The committee submitted its report in April, 2022. It has suggested the revised deadline for completion of the project as June, 2024. Stating that several steps for monitoring and expediting the project execution have been taken, the Union Minister said the PPA will hold regular meetings to review the work progress and resolve the pending issues. Additionally, the Dam Design and Review Panel (DDRP) constituted for providing expert advice on design aspects and the expert committee set up to supervise various activities of the project, will meet frequently and provide the requisite inputs to the project authority. The PPA has held 14 meetings so far, while DDRP has met 20 times. The expert committee held 7 meetings, he added. GVL Narasimha Rao​ appointed BJP whip in Rajya Sabha The BJP Parliamentary Party on Tuesday announced that its Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao is the whip in the Upper House for coordination with Members of Parliament from all southern States Green energy: Andhra Pradesh got Rs 454-crore aid in 5 years An investment of Rs 13,745.75 crore has been estimated to be made in renewable energy sector in Andhra Pradesh (based on average capital cost per MW for various renewable energy technologies) in the last five years and current year i.e. from 2017-18 to 2022-23 (up to June 2022). In a written reply to a question by YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy, Union Minister for Power RK Singh said Rs 454 crore was released as Central Financial Assistance (CFA) by the ministry for renewable energy schemes/programmes in AP in the last five years No distinction between General Category, Special Category States: Centre Reiterating that the 14th Finance Commission has not made any distinction between General Category States and Special Category States (SCS) in the horizontal distribution of shareable taxes amongst the States, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in reply to the question by TDP MP K Ram Mohan Naidu. The Centre had increased the share of net shareable taxes to the States from 32% to 42% for 2015-20. The same has been retained by the 15th Finance Commission at 41% for 2020- 21 and 2021-26