NAAC awards A+ grade to Aditya College of Engineering Technology
Published: 20th July 2022 02:57 AM | Last Updated: 20th July 2022 04:45 AM
VIJAYAWADA: Aditya College of Engineering Technology has received A+ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) said Aditya Group of Engineering Colleges vice-chairman Dr Nallamilli Sathish Reddy.
A three-member NAAC committee visited the campus on July 14 and 15. The team observed quality status and state-of-the-art infrastructure pertaining to curriculum, teaching-learning process and faculty research. The vice-chairman congratulated principal, dean, faculty for this success.