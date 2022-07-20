NAAC awards A+ grade to Aditya College of Engineering Technology

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aditya College of Engineering Technology has received A+ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) said Aditya Group of Engineering Colleges vice-chairman Dr Nallamilli Sathish Reddy.

A three-member NAAC committee visited the campus on July 14 and 15. The team observed quality status and state-of-the-art infrastructure pertaining to curriculum, teaching-learning process and faculty research. The vice-chairman congratulated principal, dean, faculty for this success.

VIJAYAWADA: Aditya College of Engineering Technology has received A+ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) said Aditya Group of Engineering Colleges vice-chairman Dr Nallamilli Sathish Reddy. A three-member NAAC committee visited the campus on July 14 and 15. The team observed quality status and state-of-the-art infrastructure pertaining to curriculum, teaching-learning process and faculty research. The vice-chairman congratulated principal, dean, faculty for this success.