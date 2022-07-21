Centre to take call on Visakhapatnam-Bhogapuram beach corridor once DPR is submitted

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: An appropriate decision on the proposed development of the Visakhapatnam-Bhogapuram beach corridor will be made after a detailed project report (DPR) is submitted, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The minister was replying to a query by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, whether the Andhra Pradesh government had proposed development of the beach corridor to the ministry. Gadkari said in the written reply that the State government had proposed to develop the existing beach road, connecting Vizag port container terminal to NH-16 at Bhogapuram via Rushikonda and Bheemili, to a six-lane one.

Stating that the ministry on December 24, 2020 had directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to initiate the preparation of the DPR, Gadkari explained that a consultant for preparing the feasibility-cum-DPR was appointed and the process is underway.Based on the report, an appropriate decision will be made, the minister said.

The State government has proposed to provide avenues for development of tourist attractions, logistic hubs, urban and social development projects, service industries along with the beach corridor project.

Alternative road for Gajuwaka villagers

Asked if there was any plan to provide an alternative road from Gangavaram Port to National Highway 16 via the Steel Plant to address pollution in Gajuwaka Assembly constituency, Gadkari said the NHAI has been asked to prepare a feasibility-cum-DPR. Based on the outcome of the study, a final decision will be taken, he said.

