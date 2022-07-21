Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre to take call on Visakhapatnam-Bhogapuram beach corridor once DPR is submitted

The minister was replying to a query by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, whether the Andhra Pradesh government had proposed development of the beach corridor to the ministry.

Published: 21st July 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: An appropriate decision on the proposed development of the Visakhapatnam-Bhogapuram beach corridor will be made after a detailed project report (DPR) is submitted, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. 

The minister was replying to a query by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, whether the Andhra Pradesh government had proposed development of the beach corridor to the ministry. Gadkari said in the written reply that the State government had proposed to develop the existing beach road, connecting Vizag port container terminal to NH-16 at Bhogapuram via Rushikonda and Bheemili, to a six-lane one.

Stating that the ministry on December 24, 2020 had directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to initiate the preparation of the DPR, Gadkari explained that a consultant for preparing the feasibility-cum-DPR was appointed and the process is underway.Based on the report, an appropriate decision will be made, the minister said.

The State government has proposed to provide avenues for development of tourist attractions, logistic hubs, urban and social development projects, service industries along with the beach corridor project.

Alternative road for Gajuwaka villagers 

Asked if there was any plan to provide an alternative road from Gangavaram Port to National Highway 16 via the Steel Plant to address pollution in Gajuwaka Assembly constituency, Gadkari said the NHAI has been asked to prepare a feasibility-cum-DPR. Based on the outcome of the study, a final decision will be taken, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakhapatnam Bhogapuram beach corridor Nitin Gadkari
India Matters
Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha. (File Photos | PTI)
Who will be India's 15th President? Country to know on Thursday as counting begins at 11 am
Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
With Sonia Gandhi set to appear before ED for questioning, Congress to stage protests
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde talks with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion delayed further
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp