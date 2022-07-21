COVID-19 positivity rate on the rise in Andhra Pradesh's 10 erstwhile districts

P Hareesh By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ten of the 13 undivided districts of the State now have more than 10 per cent weekly COVID-19 positivity rate with Krishna district continues to be on top of the chart with a positivity rate of 32.58 per cent. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released the data of the weekly positivity rate for July 13-19.

While 10 districts have more than 10 per cent positivity rate, the remaining three others have a positivity rate between 5 to 10 per cent.

While districts like Srikakulam and Anantapur witnessed a steep rise in positivity rate when compared to that in the previous week (July 6-12), districts like Chittoor, Vizianagaram, Nellore, Kurnool and Prakasam reported a slump in the rate.

The surge was more in Anantapur district where the positivity rate shot up to 9.65 per cent from 2.78 per cent in the previous week. Similar is the case with Srikakulam where the positivity rate increased from the previous week’s 5.16 per cent to 10.04.

The positivity rate in Krishna district, which was at 27.17 per cent last week, shot up to 32.58 per cent. Krishna, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and Chittoor districts are at the top of the chart.

In the weekly positivity rate for July 6-12, eight districts were in the more than 10 per cent category but the numbers increased to 10 in the latest data, indicating the rising number of COVID cases in the State. Five districts had less than 10 per cent positivity rate in the week ending July 12 but now only three districts are in the category.

Meanwhile, the State reported a jump of 113 active cases, taking the total to 2,714 by 8 am of Wednesday. The data released by the Union ministry also said that 352 persons have been discharged, taking the total to more than 23.10 lakh.

