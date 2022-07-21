Home States Andhra Pradesh

Speaker series aims to strengthen Indo-US green energy collaboration

While the impact of climate change is being felt globally, India is expected to bear more adverse impact and consequences.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the continuing engagement and collaboration between India and the United States, the US Consulate General Hyderabad and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Andhra Pradesh launched the first session of joint Renewable Energy Speaker Series in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

The objective of the series is to advance collaboration between the US and India with a special focus on Andhra Pradesh, one of India’s leading States in India’s renewable energy revolution. While the impact of climate change is being felt globally, India is expected to bear more adverse impact and consequences.

With the launch of the US-India Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership at the Leaders’ Summit last year, India and the US are poised to be leading players on the world stage for climate action via the Strategic Clean Energy Partnership with the common focus on renewable sources of energy.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand spoke on the renewable energy sector in AP and the progressive policies, which made AP the leader in renewable energy.David Moyer, Public Affairs Officer, US Consulate General Hyderabad, noted that “the US and India have a long history of collaboration in the energy sector. By bringing together US and Indian experts from the private and public sectors to discuss the present and future of renewable energy, we are able to continue that collaboration today.”

CII AP Chairman Neeraj Sarda said the aim of the session is to create a sustained engagement between India and the US towards building a consistent narrative and creating an enabling environment for greater tie-up.  

