99 per cent complaints resolved at Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau toll-free number

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 8,268 complaints have been received through the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) toll free number 14400 since its launch in November 2019. The agency has resolved 8,213 complaints (93.33 percent).

In a press release issued on Thursday, the ACB stated the bureau is committed to the aspirations of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's objective of zero tolerance towards corruption and launched a toll free number 14400 on November 25, 2019 for receiving complaints related to corruption in government offices from the public.

According to officials, the ACB has conducted 118 inquiries, 83 surprise checks, 41 traps and registered five criminal conduct cases based on grievances reported to toll free number 14400 from November 2019 to June, 2022.

The ACB also received a total of 898 complaints through the newly launched mobile app of which 149 were related to ACB and 749 related to other departments.

After launching the toll free number 14400 and ACB-14400 app, the ACB has given widespread publicity in the form of wall posters, hoardings, posters on buses and bus shelters in order to create awareness among the public.

"Till date, a total of 8,268 complaints related to corruption were received through the toll free number and 8,213 of them were resolved. The grievances related to other departments are being forwarded to the departmental heads concerned for necessary action," the ACB said.

