Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh got 1,388 affordable rental housing complex for urban poor: Union Minister

The Union Sports Minister added that 104 athletes are being trained under the above Sports Promotional Schemes in Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 22nd July 2022 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Kaushal Kishore (Photo | ANI)

Union Minister Kaushal Kishore (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI/NELLORE: The Union government has sanctioned 1,388 affordable rental housing complex (ARHC) units for Andhra Pradesh as part of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), to ensure that urban migrants/poor get a dignified living near their places of work.  

Replying to an unstarred question by Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy in the Lok Sabha, Union MoS Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said the ministry is implementing the ARHC scheme through two models -- utilisation of existing government-funded vacant houses under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JnNURM) and Rajiv Awas Yojana (RAY) (model-1), and construction, operation and maintenance of ARHCs by private entities on their available vacant lands (model-2).

The ministry has sanctioned 736 and 652 ARHC units for Kakinada and Vizianagaram under model 2 in which there is no provision for viability gap funding (VGF) by the government and the required investment for the construction and maintenance of ARHCs will be made by private entities, and recovered through rental income in 25 years.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur said the Sports Authority of India (SAI) is implementing Sports Promotional Schemes at its  training centres (STCs) in Eluru and Visakhapatnam in the disciplines of athletics, weightlifting, football, handball, taekwondo, boxing and volleyball.

The Union Minister was replying to questions raised by Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy on the sports infrastructure provided by the ministry to Andhra Pradesh after its bifurcation and details of proposals/requests received under Khelo India and other similar schemes.

The Union Sports Minister added that 104 athletes are being trained under the above Sports Promotional Schemes in Andhra Pradesh.

Further, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, stated that annual reports submitted by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for 2017-2018, 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 did not contain information on efforts to produce value added material such as building construction material, furniture, clothes, shoes, etc, from garbage/plastic to clear waste generated along the vast coast of Andhra Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaushal Kishore PM Awas Yojana Urban Affordable rental housing complex Andhra Pradesh AHRC JnNURM
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp