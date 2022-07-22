Andhra Pradesh government failed to aid Godavari flood victims: Former CM N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Terming the Jagan Mohan Reddy government a 'failure and purposeless' as it could not come to the rescue of flood-affected people, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said neither the Chief Minister nor his cabinet colleagues have visited the flood-affected areas, except making aerial surveys.

"Is this the way to deal with a calamity? The Chief Minister should have camped in Rajamahendravaram till the improvement of flood situation. That is how the TDP while in power dealt with cyclones like Hud Hud," he recalled.

On day-1 of his two-day tour of flood-affected areas in Konaseema and West Godavari districts, Naidu visited several island villages on boat and tractor and interacted with the victims. "The TDP chief said he is deeply anguished on seeing the plight of those struggling to save their lives in this helpless condition. Does the present government have any right to rule this State?" he asked.

Pointing out that the Telangana government had announced Rs 10,000 relief to each flood-hit family, he said this government has paid a mere Rs 2,000. "Is it enough to meet your expenses when the prices are so high?" he asked.

Naidu demanded that Rs 50,000 be paid as compensation for each damaged house in floods. Stating that people of AP have more patience than their counterparts of Sri Lanka, he said that is why they have not revolted against the YSRC government for its 'misrule' so far.

MLA, TDP leaders fall into river as boat hits barge at Razole ferry

During the TDP visit to flood-affected areas, some leaders had a close shave when the boat in which they were travelling hit a barge, on which their party chief was travelling. Luckily, locals rescued them. After travelling in the Godavari river on a barge to inspect the flood affected areas, Naidu boarded a boat to visit Razole Lanka.

While Naidu left in a boat, some of the TDP senior leaders followed him in another boat, but it hit the barge. Former ministers Pithani Satyanarayana, Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao, Undi MLA Rama Raju, MLC Manthena Satyanarayana Raju and other leaders were among those who fell into the river, besides security staff and mediapersons.

