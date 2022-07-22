Home States Andhra Pradesh

Over 2.3 lakh cases pending before Andhra Pradesh High Court: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Rijiju also informed the Parliament's upper house that the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation for the appointment of eight more judges is being processed.

Published: 22nd July 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has 2,35,617 cases pending before it as of July 15, 2022. Of the total cases, 42,374 have been pending for more than 10 years, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Replying to YSR Congress MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, the minister said steps have been initiated to fill up the vacant posts of judges in the high court, which currently has 24 judges against the sanctioned strength of 37.

Rijiju also informed the Parliament's upper house that the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation for the appointment of eight more judges is being processed. Appointments to vacant posts of judges is a continuous, integrated and collaborative process between the Executive and the Judiciary.

"It requires consultation with and approval of various Constitutional authorities both at the State and central level. While every effort is being made to fill up the existing vacancies expeditiously, vacancies of judges in the high courts do keep arising on account of retirement, resignation or elevation of judges and also due to increase in the strength," the Union minister said.

The Supreme Court Collegium, on Wednesday, had recommended the elevation of seven judicial officers as judges to the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The judicial officers recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium are Adusumalli Venkata Ravindra Babu,Vakkalagadda Radha Krishna Krupa Sagar, Syamsunder Bandaru, Srinivas Vutukuru, Boppana Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Chakravarthi, Tallapragada Mallikarjuna Rao and Duppala Venkata Ramana.

