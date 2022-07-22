Home States Andhra Pradesh

Trans woman gang-raped in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa, eight arrested

DSP Srinivasulu said the gang was returning from Anantapur when they spotted two trans women seeking alms on the Ring Road.

Published: 22nd July 2022

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Eight men of a 13-member gang were arrested for allegedly raping a trans woman near a temple on the Kadiri Ring Road in Pulivendula town on Wednesday night, police said, adding a hunt is on for the remaining men.

Annareddy Bala Gangi Reddy, P Jaya Chandra, Mallu Hari Krishna, S Subramaniam, Chalapathi, P Guruprasad, Chakri and K Dhanyav Kumar - all Pulivendula residents and aged between 20 and 51 - were arrested.

DSP Srinivasulu said the gang was returning from Anantapur when they spotted two trans women seeking alms on the Ring Road.The accused sexually assaulted one of the them, police said. The survivor, in her 60s, was left on the road.

Meanwhile, the trans persons alleged that the police did not respond immediately and took action only after they lodged a complaint through the Disha App.

