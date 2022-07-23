Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths find irregularities at Unguturu MPDO office

The officials said they had received complaints from the public over corruption in daily operations of MPDO.

Published: 23rd July 2022 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the complaints that were lodged through 14400 toll free number over the irregularities in implementation of NREGA, sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted a surprise inspection at the office of Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) in Unguturu on Friday.

During the inspection, the officials found that the officials were indulging in irregularities such as poor implementation of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, faulty work labour registers, financial prudence and delay in responding to Spandana petitions.

