Andhra Pradesh government to take up brownfield airport at Dagadarthi soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has achieved No. 1 rank in Ease of Doing Business for the second consecutive time, which is a testimony to the State government's commitment to promoting industrial growth by creating necessary infrastructure, said Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath.

Speaking at the CII Southern Regional Council meeting held in Tirupati on Friday, Amarnath highlighted the exclusive policies evolved by the Andhra Pradesh government for Industry, IT, MSME and EVs, among others, which are all business-friendly.

The government wants to create an environment where businesses can be run hassle-free. The State government will soon start the construction of a brownfield airport at Dagadarthi in Nellore. The State also has an operational airport at Orvakal. Logistics parks are being planned adjacent to these airports so that air cargo handling can be made easier.

The AP government is planning to develop required business infra in all district headquarters so that every district can become an industrial hub by itself, he said. CII Southern Region Chairperson Suchitra Ella said the government should come up with an exclusive startup policy.

