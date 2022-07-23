Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC adjourns hearing on Amaravati ryots' plea

The case hearing was adjourned with the CRDA’s counsel submitting to the court that the time for provision of LPS plots was extended.

Published: 23rd July 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on a petition filed by farmers of Amaravati seeking directions to the State government to compensate them as it has failed to give developed plots in lieu of lands taken under the Land Pooling Scheme, to August 29.

The case hearing was adjourned with the CRDA's counsel submitting to the court that the time for provision of LPS plots was extended. A three-member division bench, comprising Chief Justice PK Mishra, Justice DVSS Somayajulu and Justice D Manavendranath Roy, directed the CRDA to file a memo.

