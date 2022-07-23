Call on Rs 300 crore ethanol plant soon: Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) Chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy has promised to take a decision on giving necessary approvals for Assago Industries to set up an ethanol plant at Rajahmundry. Assago has already announced to invest Rs 300 crore on the plant.

Representatives of Assago called on the APIIC Chairman on Friday and informed him that they have already submitted the project report to the government about their readiness to set up the plant within one-and-a-half-year, providing direct and indirect employment to 200 people.

The APIIC Chairman assured them to go through their application and take a decision on the matter at the earliest. Later in the day, DXN Industries representatives, led by its director Mangesh, met the APIIC Chairman and expressed their interest in investing in pharma and food processing industries in the State and discussed the land allotment.

