NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand lauds Andhra Pradesh's growth in agriculture, allied sectors

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand and his team called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday.

He was all praise for the State, which he said is excelling in all aspects of agriculture and allied sectors and lauded the 'remarkable schemes that are being implemented in the State'. Citing statistics, Ramesh Chand said that Andhra Pradesh performance is better than other States with regard to the per capita income and growth rate in agriculture and allied sectors.

The Chief Minister explained various development and welfare programmes that have been initiated in the State, besides bringing many revolutionary changes in agriculture, health, education and housing sectors. The programmes like Sampoorna Poshana and Goru Muddha are addressing the nutritional issues among women and children, Jagan said.

Similarly, schemes like Amma Vodi are being implemented in the education sector to encourage mothers to send their children to school, which will help in increasing the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), he said, adding that the government schools are being refurbished under the Nadu-Nedu scheme with digital classrooms and other modern educational tools.

Teachers are being appointed for subject-wise teaching and six types of schools will be set up under the new education policy, he highlighted.

The Chief Minister also explained the development programmes that are being carried out in accordance with national standards in government hospitals and teaching hospitals. Clinics are being set up in every village and ward, which will act as Aarogyasri referral points, and the family doctor concept will be rolled out in the State soon, he elaborated.

