Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy likely to visit flood-hit areas on July 26

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to visit the flood affected areas in Godavari delta region on July 26.

Published: 24th July 2022 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to visit the flood affected areas in Godavari delta region on July 26. According to senior officials, the tentative schedule of the Chief Minister is being drafted and once finalised, it will be announced.

He had already conducted an aerial survey of the flood affected areas on July 15 and thereafter conducted review meetings with the Godavari district collectors on flood relief and rehabilitation measures.

Subsequently, the CM deployed five senior officials to coordinate and oversee flood relief operations in the six flood affected districts. Nearly, two lakh people were evacuated from the flood affected areas, mostly from island villages in Konaseema.

Comments

