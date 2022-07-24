Andhra Pradesh CRDA to conduct e-lottery to auction TIDCO houses on Sunday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) will conduct an e-lottery at CRDA office, Thullur, on Monday to auction TIDCO houses in Amaravati capital region. The officials conducted an awareness session for the eligible beneficiaries in Mandadam, Mangalagiri and Thullur villages on Saturday.

In a press release issued here, CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav said that APCRDA is carrying out the registration process expeditiously for the beneficiaries of TIDCO houses in coordination with the authorities concerned.

He stated that the registration of 300 square feet flats was in the final stage. Clear instructions have been issued to the authorities to start registration of flats of 365 and 430 square feet immediately. The authorities have conducted awareness camps in the villages of the capital explaining the relevant documents needed and the share of beneficiaries.

CRDA deputy town planning officer B Srinivasa Rao said 292 plots will be allotted in eight locations for those eligible for the one cent land of Navaratanalu scheme in Amaravati capital region.

During the awareness session, the 141 eligible beneficiaries were sensitised about the process of getting loans from banks, registration process and the subsidies provided for the houses allotted by the government.

