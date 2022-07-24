Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan completes three years in office

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Biswabhusan Harichandan, who assumed office as Governor of Andhra Pradesh on July 24, 2019, has completed three years in office.

In a television address to the people of the State to be telecast on Doordarshan Saptagiri Channel on Sunday, Harichandan said it is an honour to serve as the Governor of AP and he has had three fruitful and fulfilling years of his tenure.

In his address, Harichandan recalled some of the major events held during the past one year like Swarnim Vijay Varsh, celebrating the 50th anniversary of India’s victory in the 1971 war, and receiving the Victory Flame at the Raj Bhavan, his participation in the President's Fleet Review 2022 held in Visakhapatnam, and his visit to the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

The Governor thanked the people of the State and members of the civil society for the wholehearted support extended to him.

