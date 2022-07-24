Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan flags off four blood collection vans

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor and president of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Andhra Pradesh State Branch, Biswabhusan Harichandan inaugurated four blood collection vans and a mobile COVID-19 testing van of IRCS AP State Branch at a programme held in the Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said blood donation is a noble cause and every healthy person should come forward and donate blood to save lives. The Governor said that the blood collected by the Red Cross Society is made available to thalassemia patients, who need regular blood transfusion.

These five vans have been procured by the AP State Branch of IRCS with the support of Indian Red Cross Society, National Headquarters, New Delhi, and with the help of donors, at a cost of Rs 4 crore and three more vans are going to be launched soon.

The mobile blood collection vans will be made available to the District Branches of IRCS in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Eluru, Ongole and Kurnool.

Dr. Sridhar Reddy, Chairman, AP State Branch of Indian Red Cross Society, said each of the blood collection vans is equipped to collect blood from four persons simultaneously. The van will go and collect blood from a group of at least 10 voluntary blood donors.

The intended blood donors can register by calling the toll free No: 18004251234. AK Parida, CEO and General Secretary of AP State Branch of IRCS, PS Surya Prakash, Joint Secretary to Governor, were also present.

