Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education signs MoU with EduSkills for internship

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EduSkills Foundation to provide virtual internship to more than 1.5 lakh students in the State.

Students from engineering and conventional degree programmes are eligible for the internship. The MoU was signed by Prof K Hemachandra Reddy, Chairman of APSCHE, and Shubhajit Jagadev, the CEO and Founder of EduSkills, here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Hemachandra Reddy said that the students opting for EduSkills virtual internship programme shall get four credit points for each internship. He reminded that APSCHE has introduced 10-months’ mandatory internship in the revised curriculum for professional and conventional degree programmes from the 2020-21 academic year.

Shubhajit Jagadev said that the MoU will create more opportunities for the students opting for virtual internship programmes.Prof. K. Rama Mohana Rao, Vice-Chairman, APSCHE, Prof. B. Sudheer Prem Kumar, the Secretary of APSCHE, Dr. P. Yugandhar Reddy, Academic Officer-II, APSCHE, A Dinesh, Technical Coordinator, APSCHE and P Siva Sankara Murthy, Senior Program Manager, University Relations, EduSkills were present.

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EduSkills Foundation to provide virtual internship to more than 1.5 lakh students in the State. Students from engineering and conventional degree programmes are eligible for the internship. The MoU was signed by Prof K Hemachandra Reddy, Chairman of APSCHE, and Shubhajit Jagadev, the CEO and Founder of EduSkills, here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Hemachandra Reddy said that the students opting for EduSkills virtual internship programme shall get four credit points for each internship. He reminded that APSCHE has introduced 10-months’ mandatory internship in the revised curriculum for professional and conventional degree programmes from the 2020-21 academic year. Shubhajit Jagadev said that the MoU will create more opportunities for the students opting for virtual internship programmes.Prof. K. Rama Mohana Rao, Vice-Chairman, APSCHE, Prof. B. Sudheer Prem Kumar, the Secretary of APSCHE, Dr. P. Yugandhar Reddy, Academic Officer-II, APSCHE, A Dinesh, Technical Coordinator, APSCHE and P Siva Sankara Murthy, Senior Program Manager, University Relations, EduSkills were present.