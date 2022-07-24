Bijli Mahotsav in all 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh from Monday to celebrate Ujjwal Bharat

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Union Ministry of Power, in association with the Andhra Pradesh government, will organise Bijli Mahotsav in all the 26 districts in the last week of July. Celebrated as 'Ujjwal Bharat, Ujjwal Bhavishya - Power@2047' will commence on July 25.

Accordingly, Bijli Mahotsav will be organised at two places in each district.n To mark the grand finale of Bijli Mahotsav on July 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of power schemes from across the country, including Andhra Pradesh.

Bijli Mahotsav is a platform to showcase both the Centre and State government's reforms, initiatives taken in the power sector and future course for energy security of the country.

General public, opinion makers and policy makers will be sensitised on importance of power through audio-visual media, nukkad nataks, cultural programmes, infographics display and screening of short films on the themes 'Universal Access and Household Electrification', 'One Nation One Grid', 'Consumer Rights, Renewable Energy, Capacity Addition', etc.

Further, participants’ views will be solicited to take the power reforms forward in line with the vision Power@2047 of the Centre.

