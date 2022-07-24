Heavy rains lash Andhra Pradesh's North coastal districts, Krishna delta

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the impact of an active southwest monsoon, moderate to heavy rains lashed different parts North coastal districts, and a few parts of Krishna delta and one or two places in the Rayalseema region. As per the APSDPS data, till Saturday 11 pm, Garividi in Viziangaram district received 6.5 cm of rains followed by 4.8 cm in Kurnool district and 3.6 cm in Burja of Srikakulam district.

In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Saturday, heavy rains occurred at isolated places in Guntur and Krishna districts. Light to moderate rainfall occurred at most places in coastal AP and one or two places in Rayalaseema.

The IMD reported that the highest rainfall of 11 cm took place in Atchampet of Palandu district, followed by 9 cm in Avanigadda of Krishna district; 7 cm in Repalle of Bapatla district and Guntur city, and Amaravati of Palnadu district, 6 cm of rain in Bapatla and Adanki of Bapatla district, and Mundlamuru of Prakasam district.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS) data showed that Kunchinapudi of Nizampet mandal in Bapatla district received the highest rainfall of 10.5 cm. Heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places in all coastal districts for the next two days.

According to the IMD forecast, light to moderate rainfall is expected at a few places in coastal districts on Saturday. One or two places over Rayalaseema region are likely to receive light to moderate rains.

