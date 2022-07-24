Inmates of SC hostel fall sick due to food poisoning in Andhra Pradesh's Challapally

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Seven students of Government SC Girls Hostel, Challapally, fell ill on Friday night reportedly due to food poisoning. The warden of the hostel, K Lakshmi, rushed the students to a private hospital in Challapally. All of them recovered after being given prompt treatment. Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh Babu, District Deputy Medical Health Officer Dr Sharmishta, and District Social Welfare Officer K. Saraswathi visited the hospital and enquired about the condition of the students. The MLA advised the warden to take steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur.Simhadri Ramesh Babu said that only seven students fell ill out of 24 students residing in the hostel. TDP district president Mandali Venkatram (Raja) visited the students.