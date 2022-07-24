Home States Andhra Pradesh

Inmates of SC hostel fall sick due to food poisoning in Andhra Pradesh's Challapally

Seven students of Government SC Girls Hostel, Challapally, fell ill on Friday night reportedly due to food poisoning.

Published: 24th July 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Food Poisoning

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Seven students of Government SC Girls Hostel, Challapally, fell ill on Friday night reportedly due to food poisoning. The warden of the hostel, K Lakshmi, rushed the students to a private hospital in Challapally. All of them recovered after being given prompt treatment.  

Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh Babu, District Deputy Medical Health Officer Dr Sharmishta, and District Social Welfare Officer K. Saraswathi visited the hospital and enquired about the condition of the students.

The MLA advised the warden to take steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur.Simhadri Ramesh Babu said that only seven students fell ill out of 24 students residing in the hostel.
TDP district president Mandali Venkatram (Raja) visited the students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Challapally Food poisoning
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp