Andhra Pradesh CRDA offers OTP registration to apply for 100 plots in NTR, Guntur districts

In a press release issued here on Sunday, CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav said that through OTP, people can easily apply for plots from home without documents.

Published: 25th July 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Amaravati master plan, Representational Image

Amaravati master plan, Representational Image

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has provided an One Time Password (OTP) registration facility for 100 plots in the five lots in four townships in NTR and Guntur districts.

The CRDA plots will be more accessible to people of all sections at reasonable prices through the OTP facility, he said. With the introduction of the new method, the deadline for applying for plots has been extended to August 1, and e-auction will be held on August 4.

With this, the services of the CRDA have been made more accessible to the public to purchase residential and commercial plots in Payakapuram, Ibrahimpatnam Truck Terminal, Amaravati (under Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Corporation) and Tenali (Chencuhpeta) townships.

For those interested in purchasing the plots, necessary documents are made available at the  Government Procurement Portal https://konugolu.ap.gov.in/ and AP CRDA https://crda.ap.gov.in/ from July 12. Interested people can enrol their details at https://konugolu.ap.gov.in from 5 pm on August 1. E-auction will be conducted from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm on August 4.

Comments

