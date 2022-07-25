Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur Municipal Corporation to take down all illegal hoardings

After the formation of the GMC council in March last year, Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu decided to take strict action and held a meeting with representatives of the advertising agencies.

Published: 25th July 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation will act against all illegal hoardings in the city. According to reports, the GMC has authorised over 1,200 hoardings. However, advertising agencies have set up numerous boards without the official permission over the last few years.

After the formation of the GMC council in March last year, Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu decided to take strict action and held a meeting with representatives of the advertising agencies.

Recently, corporators from the ruling party met civic commissioner Kirthi Chekuri and appealed to her to crack down on illegal hoardings. They also informed the commissioner that the agencies were illegally using electricity for the hoardings and did not pay taxes and rents.

GMC in-charge chief planning officer Murthy said advertising agencies should take prior permission from GMC and pay rent to set up a hoarding.So, a survey is being conducted to identify the total number of illegal hoardings in the city.

GMC to deploy robots to fix water pipelines

The GMC has decided to deploy robots to fix damaged water pipelines in the city. The robots can conduct short-range and long-range pipeline inspections, identify leaks, corrosion, sediments and for the officials to take appropriate action.

Its engineering department officials have recently conducted a meeting  with representatives of Solinas Integrity over the use of their technology for the pipeline works.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guntur Municipal Corporation Guntur illegal hoardings
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp