Guntur Municipal Corporation to take down all illegal hoardings

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation will act against all illegal hoardings in the city. According to reports, the GMC has authorised over 1,200 hoardings. However, advertising agencies have set up numerous boards without the official permission over the last few years.

After the formation of the GMC council in March last year, Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu decided to take strict action and held a meeting with representatives of the advertising agencies.

Recently, corporators from the ruling party met civic commissioner Kirthi Chekuri and appealed to her to crack down on illegal hoardings. They also informed the commissioner that the agencies were illegally using electricity for the hoardings and did not pay taxes and rents.

GMC in-charge chief planning officer Murthy said advertising agencies should take prior permission from GMC and pay rent to set up a hoarding.So, a survey is being conducted to identify the total number of illegal hoardings in the city.

GMC to deploy robots to fix water pipelines

The GMC has decided to deploy robots to fix damaged water pipelines in the city. The robots can conduct short-range and long-range pipeline inspections, identify leaks, corrosion, sediments and for the officials to take appropriate action.

Its engineering department officials have recently conducted a meeting with representatives of Solinas Integrity over the use of their technology for the pipeline works.

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation will act against all illegal hoardings in the city. According to reports, the GMC has authorised over 1,200 hoardings. However, advertising agencies have set up numerous boards without the official permission over the last few years. After the formation of the GMC council in March last year, Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu decided to take strict action and held a meeting with representatives of the advertising agencies. Recently, corporators from the ruling party met civic commissioner Kirthi Chekuri and appealed to her to crack down on illegal hoardings. They also informed the commissioner that the agencies were illegally using electricity for the hoardings and did not pay taxes and rents. GMC in-charge chief planning officer Murthy said advertising agencies should take prior permission from GMC and pay rent to set up a hoarding.So, a survey is being conducted to identify the total number of illegal hoardings in the city. GMC to deploy robots to fix water pipelines The GMC has decided to deploy robots to fix damaged water pipelines in the city. The robots can conduct short-range and long-range pipeline inspections, identify leaks, corrosion, sediments and for the officials to take appropriate action. Its engineering department officials have recently conducted a meeting with representatives of Solinas Integrity over the use of their technology for the pipeline works.