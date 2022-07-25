Home States Andhra Pradesh

Moderate rainfall expected in Andhra Pradesh's coastal districts, says IMD

In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, light to moderate rainfall occurred at most places in the coasts and one or two places in Rayalaseema.

Published: 25th July 2022 08:43 AM

Vijayawada rain

Representational image (File photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the impact of an active southwest monsoon, moderate to heavy rains lashed different parts of Godavari delta, a few parts of north coastal districts and one or two places in the Rayalaseema region on Sunday.

As per the data provided by Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), till Saturday 9 pm Peddapuram in Kakinada district received 5.1 cm of rains followed by 4.2 cm in Payakaraopeta of Anakapalli district and 4 cm in Pedagantyada of Visakhapatnam district.  

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the highest rainfall of 5 cm occurred in Garividi of Vizianagaram district, followed by 4 cm in Bondapalle of the same district and 3 cm in Cheepurupalle and Gajapathi Nagaram of Vizianagaram district.

Up to 2 cm of rainfall was registered at a few places in the State.

The APSDPS data also showed that Garividi of Vizianagaram received the highest rainfall of 6.5 cm. Heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places in all coastal districts on Monday, the met department warned.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places in coastal districts on Monday. A few places over the Rayalaseema region may see some rains.

Garividi of Vizianagaram reports highest rainfall

IMD reported that the highest rainfall of 5 cm occurred in Garividi of Vizianagaram district, followed by 4 cm in Bondapalle of the same district and 3 cm in Cheepurupalle and Gajapathi Nagaram of Vizianagaram district

