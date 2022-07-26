Home States Andhra Pradesh

Faulty policies delayed Polavaram project, says Naidu

Opposition and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu sought to know what explanation Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will give to people now.

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Pointing out the statement of the Centre that lack of proper strategy and coordination on part of the State government was the cause for the delay in the Polavaram project, Leader of the Opposition and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu sought to know what explanation Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will give to people now. An expert team of Hyderabad IIT blamed “chaotic policies” for the delay of the project, he pointed out.

Addressing the party strategy committee meeting on Monday, the TDP chief said though the Polavaram Project Authority and the Central Jal Sakthi Ministry wrote letters cautioning the State government against changing the contract agency of the national project, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government ignored them.

