Merging schools will benefit students: AP Education Minister 

The Education Minister said that the merger of schools was initiated to lay a solid foundation for students at the primary level.

Published: 26th July 2022 05:49 AM

School staff making arrangements a day before the SSC exams are to begin, at Madhuranagar Municipal School in Visakhapatnam

Image used for representational purpose only.(File photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that the merger of schools was initiated to lay a solid foundation for students at the primary level. He said that the government has undertaken revolutionary reforms in the field of education with the aim of preparing Telugu medium students to compete at the global level.

Addressing a press conference organised at the Secretariat on Monday, he said that the government has undertaken the merger of schools as part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP).
He also stated that to lay a strong foundation, LKG, UKG, classes 1 and 2 will be merged and arranged at one place by allocating two anganwadi teachers and two other teachers.

Similarly, from classes 3 to 8 or 10 or up to 12 will be arranged at one place and CBSE syllabus will be implemented. The Minister said that digital classes, smart TVs will be installed to teach in English medium. Digital smart classes will be implemented from class 3 onwards by setting up digital screens. The Minister also said that their government has been providing tabs to 5 lakh class 8 students with the support of Byju’s.    

Botsa pointed out that the government responded positively to all issues brought to their notice by teachers. He said that they have decreased periods from 49 to 36 and allocated HMs and PDs to the high schools and also provided two teachers instead of one teacher. The Minister also said that 5,800 schools were being mapped and they have received objections from only 268 schools. He said that the late supply of textbooks was due to delayed submission of indent by private schools.

APEAPCET-2022 RESULTS TO BE ANNOUNCED TODAY
Vijayawada: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will release the APEAPCET-2022 result at 11 am here on Tuesday. The test was conducted from July 4 to 12 at 120 centres in the State and 2 centres in Telangana. A total of 3,01,172 candidates had registered , of which 2,82,496 appeared for the exam. In engineering stream  1,94,752 candidates appeared for the exam, while in agriculture and pharmacy streams 87,744 appeared. Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education secretary Prof B Sudheer Kumar said Principal Secretary of Higher Education department J Syamala Rao, Chairman of APSCHE Prof K Hemachandra Reddy will participate in the release of results

Comments

